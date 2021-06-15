Advertisement

COVID-19 operations to occur at other locations after Alliant Energy Center closure

By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 operations at Alliant Energy Center will come to an end on June 26 as COVID-19 vaccinations go up and cases go down in Dane County.

The Department of Health Services reports 67.7% of people in Dane County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 61.3% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Public Health Madison & Dane County stated Monday that 11% of Dane County’s vaccinations were given at the Alliant Energy Center and a third of residents received a COVID-19 test at the site.

With the progress that’s been made, PHMDC immunization coordinator Tess Ellens says there is no longer a need for such a large location.

“We always thought we would be here till the fall, but excited to see so many are excited to get vaccine which is directly impacting our case numbers and people are getting less sick which is awesome,” said Ellens.

Since PHMDC opened the site in May of 2020, 425,000 tests have been conducted and 83,000 vaccines have been administered.

Despite the closures, testing and vaccinations are not completely over. PHMDC will provide these services at other spaces, including the South Madison and East Washington offices.

Testing is by appointment only at the South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street):

  • Tuesdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccination by appointment or drop-in:

  • Monday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – Noon – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – Noon – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Friday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8am – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least 1,000 Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize