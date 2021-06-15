COVID-19 operations to occur at other locations after Alliant Energy Center closure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 operations at Alliant Energy Center will come to an end on June 26 as COVID-19 vaccinations go up and cases go down in Dane County.

The Department of Health Services reports 67.7% of people in Dane County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 61.3% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Public Health Madison & Dane County stated Monday that 11% of Dane County’s vaccinations were given at the Alliant Energy Center and a third of residents received a COVID-19 test at the site.

With the progress that’s been made, PHMDC immunization coordinator Tess Ellens says there is no longer a need for such a large location.

“We always thought we would be here till the fall, but excited to see so many are excited to get vaccine which is directly impacting our case numbers and people are getting less sick which is awesome,” said Ellens.

Since PHMDC opened the site in May of 2020, 425,000 tests have been conducted and 83,000 vaccines have been administered.

Despite the closures, testing and vaccinations are not completely over. PHMDC will provide these services at other spaces, including the South Madison and East Washington offices.

Testing is by appointment only at the South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street):

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccination by appointment or drop-in:

Monday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – Noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday: East Washington Office (2705 East Washington Avenue) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: South Madison Office (2230 S. Park Street) – 8am – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.