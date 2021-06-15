Advertisement

Feds inspected Rockton chemical plant weeks before blast

According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires that prompted evacuations was inspected by a federal agency less than a month before the blast sent debris raining down onto nearby areas.

WLS-TV reports that on May 20, inspectors from the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigated a complaint at Chemtool Inc.

A summary record of that inspection does not explain what was being inspected at the plant. A company spokesperson said that Chemtool has been safely operating since 2008.

Fires continued burning Tuesday at the plant near the Wisconsin border and approximately 1,000 people have been displaced by the subsequent evacuation order.

