First Alert - Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saying we need rain may be understatement at this point. This has been the 4th driest start to the year on record in Madison. At the Dane County Regional Airport, only 7.28″ of precipitation has been recorded this year. The year-to-date average is 15.59″. The year-to-date rainfall deficit is 8.31″.

Rainfall Update - Madison (NBC15)

Our best and only chance of rain this week will come late Thursday into Friday as an upper-level storm system throws a cold front our direction. A complex of rain and storms could develop northwest of the area Thursday afternoon and move through the area Thursday evening through Thursday night. The stronger storms that develop Thursday evening could pose a threat of severe weather. The western half of the area will be under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather on Thursday. The rest of the area will be under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level. If strong to severe storms develop, the main threats will likely be damaging winds and hail. There are still a lot of question marks with this part of the forecast. The track and intensity of the storms will depend on how the storms develop Thursday afternoon. Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast for updates.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday (NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably warm. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s east of Madison to the lower to mid 80s for our western counties. The best part about today is the comfortable humidity levels. Dew point temperatures are only in the 40s and 50s, so the air is very dry.

Tonight will be a cooler night. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will rain from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be a great night to turn off the A/C and open up your windows.

Lows Tuesday Night (NBC15)

High pressure will be settled overhead on Wednesday, so expect another pleasantly warm, sunny day. Highs on Wednesday will be on either side of 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high on Wednesday in Madison is 79 degrees.

Wednesday's Planner (NBC15)

Expect an increase in the heat and humidity ahead of an approaching cold front on Thursday. Thursday will be the hottest day this week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The first half of Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot and dry. The chance of rain and storms will not start to increase until the second half of the day. The best chance of rain and storms for much of the area probably will not be until Thursday night.

Next Big Weather Maker - Round of rain and storms late Thursday - Friday (NBC15)

Scattered rain showers and storms could continue into Friday morning. Any chance of a rain shower or storm should be gone by the afternoon. Friday still looks like it is going to be very warm, if not hot. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity should start to drop, though.

Father’s Day weekend will start out mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees. There will be a chance of rain and storms on Father’s Day. Highs on Sunday will still be in the lower to mid 80s. It looks like this could be the start of a more active weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlook shows a better chance of above average precipitation than near normal or below average precipitation in their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks.

Father's Day Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

