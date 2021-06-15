Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Named All-Defense First Team

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 10 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Jrue Holiday have both been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today.

Antetokounmpo has now been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team each of the last three seasons.

His three First Team honors are second-most in Bucks history, following Sidney Moncrief who made First Team All-Defense four times.

Holiday has earned the third All-Defensive team selection of his career and second First Team honor.

In his first season with the Bucks, Holiday averaged a team-high 1.63 steals per game, which was fifth-best in the NBA, and swiped multiple steals in 32 games, which was the second-most in the league this season, Bucks Communications Coordinator, Erich Kohlbeck, said.

Other members of the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team are Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers).

The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, who selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they regularly play, Kohlbeck said.

Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team.

