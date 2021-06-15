Advertisement

Grant Co. man accused of multiple methamphetamine charges

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 11 hours ago
PRESTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County officials arrested a 41-year-old man Wednesday after a search of his home resulted in multiple drug-related allegations.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug task force conducted a search warrant on the 12000 block of 2nd Street in Preston.

Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and stolen property in Jeremy Koppen’s home. Officers arrested Koppen and took him to the Grant County Jail.

He is accused of two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs- heroin. He will also be booked on alleged maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barreled shotgun and receiving stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Office notes Koppen has five prior convictions related to the possession or distribution of methamphetamine since 2017. The Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections is supervising him.

