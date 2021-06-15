Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than half the cosmetics sold in the U.S. and Canada likely contain high levels of a toxic industrial compound linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight. That’s according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56 percent of foundations and eye products, 48 percent of lip products and 47 percent of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine.

That is an indicator of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” that are used in nonstick frying pans, rugs and countless other consumer products.

The study was announced as senators introduced a bipartisan bill to ban PFAS use in cosmetics.

