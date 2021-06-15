Advertisement

High fire danger in southern Wisconsin

(KFDA)
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state.

The U.S. drought monitor reports the southeast and southern parts of Wisconsin are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions caused by a lack of rainfall and dry vegetation.

The DNR stated it has has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year in addition to the ones suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.

The department advises to be extra careful with outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use and to check for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.

Fire danger and burning restrictions change every day. To check daily fire dangers in Wisconsin counties, visit the DNR’s website.

Fire Safety Tips:

  • Check before you burn - monitor daily conditions and restrictions.
  • Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
  • Secure dragging trailer chains.
  • Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve. Keep them small and contained.
  • Report fires early by dialing 911.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

A burning chemical plant in Rockton, IL dug up memories of Madison's historic "Butter Fire."
Madison reflects on historic “Butter Fire” drawing similarities to Rockton fire
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Beloit Police co-hosted a neighborhood event Tuesday at Vernon Park to discuss violent crimes.
Beloit PD: Community involvement wanted in fighting violent crimes
(Source: Gray Media)
Sun Prairie EMS awarded grant, will provide free in-home health visits
Community members play role in Beloit homicide
Community members play role in Beloit shooting