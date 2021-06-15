High fire danger in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state.

The U.S. drought monitor reports the southeast and southern parts of Wisconsin are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions caused by a lack of rainfall and dry vegetation.

The DNR stated it has has responded to 765 wildfires burning more than 1,900 acres so far this year in addition to the ones suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.

The department advises to be extra careful with outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use and to check for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.

Fire danger and burning restrictions change every day. To check daily fire dangers in Wisconsin counties, visit the DNR’s website.

Fire Safety Tips:

Check before you burn - monitor daily conditions and restrictions.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve. Keep them small and contained.

Report fires early by dialing 911.

