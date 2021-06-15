Advertisement

Indiana man sentenced for producing child pornography in Cottage Grove

By Keagan Schlosser
GOTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Indiana man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography in Cottage Grove after he pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

Adrian Gardiner, 42, drove from Hammond, Indiana to Cottage Grove, Wisconsin and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child living there on numerous occasions in 2019, recording it at least two times, according to the Department of Justice.

The department states that in addition to sexually assaulting the minor, he gave her alcohol and threatened her family.

Judge Conley called the Gardiner’s conduct “horrific” and noted it caused harm to the victim and her family.

The charge against Gardiner was the result of an investigation conducted by the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Indiana State Police.

The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

