Madison firefighters free U-Haul driver after crash

Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke damage, said Madison fire officials.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was injured Monday morning in a crash involving a U-Haul truck that left the individual pinned inside the vehicle.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Wheeler Road following a report that the moving van had stuck a tree.

Additional firefighters were called in to help free the driver, MFD’s report continued. Together, they took off the door and lifted up the dashboard, clearing the way for paramedics to remove the driver, whose name was not released.

The individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

