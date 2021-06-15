Advertisement

Madison non-profit to expand youth programming

Their programs provide training for young people starting careers in various industries
(City of Baton Rouge Facebook)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Operation Fresh Start (OFS), a Madison-area non-profit is preparing to expand its Graduate Crew program and add a Conservation Graduate Crew.

OFS’s various programs help youth ages 16-24 attain a high school diploma and driver’s license, explore career options and transition into work and postsecondary education.

Their existing Graduate Crew program provides training for youth beginning careers in the construction trades.

Their newly designed Conservation Graduate Crew program provides training in the field of conservation and will begin later this year. According to OFS, there is a growing need for diverse young adults in the field of conservation.

Thanks to a two-year, $250,000 grant from Ascendium Education Group, OFS has received the funding needed to expand their Graduate Crew program and create the Conservation Graduate Crew, OFS said.

“This wonderful gift from Ascendium will provide more young people with training, education and access to career-track employment,” Greg Markle, OFS Executive Director said. “Expanding the Graduate Crew to include a pathway into the conservation industry will create a new doorway to economic prosperity for emerging adults who need support finding pandemic-resistant career opportunities.”

Ninety-three percent of young adults who complete the Graduate Crew program are placed in apprenticeships. Past participants have gone on to work for employers such as The Boldt Company and J.H. Findorff & Son.

