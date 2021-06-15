Advertisement

Madison Senior Center to welcome guests back

Several new protocols have been developed for staff and participants to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.
Odom said seniors falling is a top concern, but through exercises taught at the senior center, she hopes flexibility and balance reduce that problem.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Senior Center is welcoming guests back to their building at reduced capacity starting July 13, the company announced Tuesday.

Several new protocols are in place to protect staff and participants from transmission of COVID-19.

To maintain social distancing, there is limited seating through August 1. Those who are not vaccinated are highly encouraged to wear masks when entering the building.

“We realize the changes to the center may limit the number of participants in the center at one time, they are in place to provide a safer experience for everyone,” Sally Jo Spaeni, Senior Center Manager said. “We are balancing the needs of our participants with our capacity and resources and hope to service as many as possible.”

The center will offer services from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Services from July 13-August 1 will operate at limited capacity, and Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September 3 at limited capacity. Pre-COVID operation will begin September 7.

Additional protocols will be communicated to participants prior to entering the building and will also be posted around the building.

