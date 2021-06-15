MGE to partner with city, MMSD in solar project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric has received approval for an 8-megawatt solar array to be built in Madison, which will provide locally generated solar energy to the city and Madison Metropolitan School District.

Known as the Hermsdorf Solar project, it is expected to increase renewable energy use in city operations by nearly 20% and MMSD by about 16% , according to a release.

“This partnership between MGE, the City of Madison and MMSD is another great example of how working together we can advance shared energy goals and achieve net-zero carbon electricity for all of our customers by 2050,” MGE CEO Jeff Keebler said.

MGE said the solar array will consist of about 28,000 solar panels and will cover approximately 53 acres of land north of Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with the solar array generating electricity by the end of the year, the company added.

