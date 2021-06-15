Advertisement

North Dakota farmer goes viral on TikTok with videos of helping newborn fawns cross the road

By Jody Kerzman
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW CITY, N.D. - A North Dakota farmer has gone viral on TikTok.

Millions of people have watched the videos Robert Albright posted, helping two newborn fawns across a highway. He is gaining new followers every day. Albright is putting his newfound fame to good use.

Robert Albright knew this was a sight worth recording. He came upon these baby fawns in the ditch, about a mile from his Willow City farm.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “They could hardly walk.”

He figures these babies were only about four hours old. He could see their mom, but she wasn’t coming back for the babies.

“You can hear it in my voice ‘you’re just tiny.’ Their legs sounded like wooded dowels clacking on the highway,” he said.

They weren’t going to make it across on their own. Their feet really didn’t like the pavement,” he said.

Albright gave them a little help, careful to move them quickly.

“I was in a hurry. I wanted to move them and get out of their world,” Albright recalled.

Albright took videos of the babies to share with his family. He first posted them to Facebook, and later decided to share with his TikTok followers as well. That’s when these babies went viral.

“I went to bed with 200 followers or something and woke up with 1,900 and thought, ‘What in the world?’ And then now I’m at 12,000 or something and three million likes,” Albright said with disbelief.

It wasn’t his first TikTok video. Albright has been posting here since last fall.

“It’s my favorite app now,” he said.

He gives his followers a look at what it’s like to farm in north central North Dakota.

“I don’t think that the country can even envision what it’s like here off Highway 2,” the Willow City farmer said.

He also wants to show the damage the drought has already caused and educate his new followers on the importance of agriculture, as well as the beauty that can be found in the outdoors of North Dakota.

If you’re on TikTok, you can find Albright by searching for his username, @flexicoil.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reminds people not to touch baby wild animals. Young wildlife are often left secluded by their moms to protect them from predators.

However, they say a baby animal should be picked up if it is in an unnatural situation, such as those baby deer on the highway.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

A burning chemical plant in Rockton, IL dug up memories of Madison's historic "Butter Fire."
Madison reflects on historic “Butter Fire” drawing similarities to Rockton fire
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Beloit Police co-hosted a neighborhood event Tuesday at Vernon Park to discuss violent crimes.
Beloit PD: Community involvement wanted in fighting violent crimes
(Source: Gray Media)
Sun Prairie EMS awarded grant, will provide free in-home health visits
Community members play role in Beloit homicide
Community members play role in Beloit shooting