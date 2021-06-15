Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cold front is sweeping through the region. This front will keep cool and comfortable conditions in place for southern Wisconsin over the next few days. Humidity levels have dropped and will remain low through the rest of the week. With lots of sunshine, highs will be right around 80 degrees for the next couple days. We will see a warming trend through the end of the week with highs by Thursday back in the lower 90s. We will get into our next reasonable chance of rain Thursday night but these showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered.

Warmer temperatures and some rain chances are expected later this week. (wmtv weather)

A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High 80. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: Northeast 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 90.

