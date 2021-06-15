Advertisement

Police: Road rage sparks fight at Middleton gas station

Both people exited their vehicles and confronted each other
stabbing generic
stabbing generic(pixabay)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 16 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police responded to a gas station Monday, May 31 after receiving report of two people fighting.

Police reported to the Costco gas station in the 2400 block of Deming Way in Middleton and identified one person involved upon arrival. The other individual involved left prior to police arrival.

Investigation found that two men, Miles Xavier, 23, of Madison, and Charles Pereau, 34, of Middleton, got into a conflict about driving behaviors near US 12 and University Ave.

Words and hand gestures were exchanged before the subjects pulled up to the gas station. Both Xavier and Pereau got out of their vehicles and confronted each other. One of them, the police report did not say whom, was armed with both a knife and pepper spray.

During the ensuing fight, one of the individuals received a knife wound to the leg, while both of them suffered the effects of the pepper spray.

After interviewing the parties involved, speaking with witnesses and reviewing vide surveillance, the Middleton Police Department determined that both suspects would be charged. Pereau was charged with Battery and Xavier was charged with Aggravated Battery while Armed.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.

