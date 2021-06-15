Advertisement

Postcards headed to inactive Wisconsin voters this week

(Source: KTRE Staff)
(Source: KTRE Staff)
By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - - Postcards are being mailed this week to about 187,000 voters in Wisconsin who have not cast a ballot in the past four years.

The mailers are designed to inform the voters that they will have their registration deactivated unless they take action within 30 days.

If the voter does not take action, or the mailing is undeliverable, the voter will have to reregister in order to vote.

To remain registered, voters must sign and return the postcard indicating that is their intention by July 15.

State law requires the mailing to be sent every two years following the November election. This mailing covers voters who have not voted since the November 2016 election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

A burning chemical plant in Rockton, IL dug up memories of Madison's historic "Butter Fire."
Madison reflects on historic “Butter Fire” drawing similarities to Rockton fire
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Beloit Police co-hosted a neighborhood event Tuesday at Vernon Park to discuss violent crimes.
Beloit PD: Community involvement wanted in fighting violent crimes
(Source: Gray Media)
Sun Prairie EMS awarded grant, will provide free in-home health visits
Community members play role in Beloit homicide
Community members play role in Beloit shooting