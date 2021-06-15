Advertisement

Red Cross urges donors to help out during severe blood shortage

By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s blood inventory.

The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – to make an appointment to donate.

The organization said the demand for trauma centers has grown by 10% since 2019, as hospitals are currently facing an atypical amount of emergency room visits.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” Greg Novinska, Regional Donor Services Executive, said.

Those who come to give blood now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Outside of trauma needs, hospitals need blood for those who deferred care during the pandemic and require blood transfusions to address disease progression, a release reported.

Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs, forcing some hospitals to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, the Red Cross states that knowing which vaccine a donor received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

