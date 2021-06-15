Rockton fire continues to burn into Tuesday morning

ROCKTON, Ill. (WMTV) - Eighty-four fire departments from 19 divisions are on hand in Rockton, Illinois, to help contain the fire that continues burning at a chemical plant in the city.

“It’s a huge collaboration effort throughout the state of Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson described.

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Wilson revealed a half-million gallons of oil continue to burn and predicted it could take up to a week for it all to burn off.

Officials hold a Tuesday morning news conference, the day after a fire broke out at the Chemtool plant, in Rockton, Ill. (WMTV-TV/Erin Sullivan)

The evacuation order that spans a one-mile radius around the Chemtool facility, at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd., will remain in effect until fire crews get the smoke from the oil fire still billowing high above the city under control. Authorities previously indicated approximately 1,000 people were affected by the evacuation order.

So far, the fire has been contained to a single building at the complex, Wilson stated.

Seventy people were at the plant when the fire broke out, according to Bill Snyder, the vice-president of operations for Chemtool’s parent company Lubrizol Corporation. Snyder said that 200 people are employed at the plant in all.

No injuries were reported among any of the workers, a spokesperson for the company reported Monday.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, one related to smoke inhalation, while another firefighter suffered a leg injury on scene, Wilson said Tuesday. No major injuries have been reported.

PROTECTING THE RIVER

In addition to ensuring residents’ safety, Wilson explained firefighters are prioritizing protecting the Rock River, on which the city relies. He warned that if the product from the plant reached the river, the environmental impact would compound and they would have “more of a nightmare than the actual fire.”

As a precautionary measure, the Environmental Protection Agency placed absorbent booms in the river to block runoff.

Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the Rockton chemical plant fire. (WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)

“People’s drinking water is very important so we are monitor to make sure we don’t have contaminants that are entering into that,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said.

Wilson said the game plan is to get the river secured and, once they are confident that has been accomplished, firefighters will attack the smoke plumes.

The City of Beloit asked its residents to conserve water because the city is providing water to help Rockton battle the fire and the recovery effort.

NEXT STEPS

A private industrial firefighting company from Louisiana, U.S. Fire Pumps, which has experience with refinery fires responded to assist as well. They will join the effort to blanket the burned plant with foam and extinguish any remaining oil that is still burning.

“They are good at what they do and that’s why they are here today,” Wilson said, adding that the company has also dug trenches on the west side of the plant.

With scores of fire departments on hand, firefighters are working around the clock, in eight hour shifts that include five fire chiefs and five fire engines, among other equipment, at any given time.

Wilson assured the community that state and surrounding local emergency services have cooperated well in battling the fire and protecting the community. He also asked residents for patience as they get the fire and its effects under control.

Lubrizol Response

During the news conference, Lubrizol Corporation Vice President of Operations Bill Snyder apologized on behalf of the company for the “very severe impact to the community” and to the residents who were forced from their homes or otherwise affected by the fire.

“We do absolutely everything we can to be good neighbors in the communities we operate,” he said.

Lubrizol Corporation Vice President of Operations Bill Snyder speaks at a news conference regarding the Rockton chemical plant fire, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (CNN)

Snyder also explained that Lubrizol had purchased the plant in 2012. It currently operates 60 plants around the world.

On May 20, inspectors from the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigated a complaint at Chemtool Inc., WLS reported.