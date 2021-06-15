Shuttle services canceled for Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will not be sending shuttle buses to Summerfest this year, WITI reports.

A spokesman for the MCTS told WITI it would not be able to provide the shuttle service because of the ongoing labor shortage. MCTS is short 60 bus drivers, which is a five-year low.

Summerfest isn’t the only event that will be affected by the cancellations; shuttles from MCTS were also canceled for the Wisconsin State Fair.

Those who need a ride to the music festival will still be able to catch any of the regular scheduled buses that operate to and from the event site. Passengers can plan their bus ride by using the Trip Planning tool on RideMCTS.com or the Ride MCTS app.

Summerfest will start the weekend of September 2 and end on September 18.

