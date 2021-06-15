Advertisement

Shuttle services canceled for Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair

** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE--FILE **People arrive for the opening day of Summerfest in Milwaukee,...
** FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE--FILE **People arrive for the opening day of Summerfest in Milwaukee, in this June 29, 2006, file photo. Since 1998, the city has invested $1.5 billion in assets to polish its image, that include a new Midwest Airlines convention center, the new ballpark called Miller Park, and the Santiago Calatrava-designed new addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum on the shore of Lake Michigan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE) (KFYR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will not be sending shuttle buses to Summerfest this year, WITI reports.

A spokesman for the MCTS told WITI it would not be able to provide the shuttle service because of the ongoing labor shortage. MCTS is short 60 bus drivers, which is a five-year low.

Summerfest isn’t the only event that will be affected by the cancellations; shuttles from MCTS were also canceled for the Wisconsin State Fair.

Those who need a ride to the music festival will still be able to catch any of the regular scheduled buses that operate to and from the event site. Passengers can plan their bus ride by using the Trip Planning tool on RideMCTS.com or the Ride MCTS app.

Summerfest will start the weekend of September 2 and end on September 18.

