Wetmore Park welcomes new splashpad, playground with June 30 grand opening

The new facility replaces the Wetmore Park playground, creating a symbiotic wet and dry playscape
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 12 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sun Prairie’s new $1.2 million splashpad and playground at Wetmore Park will take place on Wednesday, June 30 at 2:30 pm.

The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department invites the public to arrive at 2 p.m. to tour the facility, located at 555 North Street, and adds that attendees will receive commemorative grand opening giveaway items as supplies last.

The fun and refreshing facility received a $250,000 project donation from an anonymous donor, who will be unveiled at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to the department.

This event also kicks off Parks and Recreation month in July, when the city is changing its name to City of Fun Prairie to celebrate.

The wet and dry playscape - which was designed last year - is garden-themed, a decision made by the community via an online survey, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Kristin Grissom said.

Grissom also said the new attraction has 2,413 square foot wet deck with a total of 36 spray features and a 5,414 square foot playground featuring a 1-story tube slide.

The splashpad will operate annually on Memorial Day through Labor Day, seven days per week from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., according to a release.

Other popular community events, like the City’s Concerts and Movies in the Park series, will also take place at Wetmore Park.

For a full listing of events and times, please visit City of Sun Prairie’s website.

