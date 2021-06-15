Wis. state trooper saves injured bald eagle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state trooper recently saved an injured bald eagle with a hurt wing.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook Tuesday that a trooper from the Northwest Region found the young bald eagle with an injured wing.

The eagle was safely taken to the Hudson Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility.

The eagle was eventually then turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

