Wisconsin children 12-15 near new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

Almost a quarter of Wisconsinites ages 12-15 have received at least their first COVID-19 shot.
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a patient at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of children ages 12-15 in Dane County have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose Tuesday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 55% of children in this age group have received at least their first shot. Just under 38% of children in this age group have completed their vaccine series in Dane County.

Dane County kids are just over two percent points away from surpassing the 18-24 age group.

Other groups to note:

  • About 49.2% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 44.55% have completed their vaccine series.
  • Of the 5.2 million vaccines administered so far in the state, 7,174 have been given out this week to residents.

Seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases continues to decrease

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is inching closer to falling below 100 Tuesday, currently sitting at 104 cases.

Many of the counties in south central Wisconsin, including Dane, Iowa and Columbia, have all fallen to medium levels of COVID-19 activity. DHS reports Sauk, Richland, Rock and Dodge all still remain with high levels of COVID-19 case activity.

DHS reports that one person has died Tuesday due to the virus.

