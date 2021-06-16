3 brothers who died in Pearl Harbor attack accounted for

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bodies of three Wisconsin brothers who were killed 80 years ago when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor have been accounted for, the Dept. of Defense confirmed Wednesday.

The Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) accounted for the brothers, who hailed from New London, last June. They were all serving on the USS Oklahoma at the time. The agency identified the brothers as:

The Barber brothers were among the 429 crewmen serving on the ship on Dec. 7, 1941, the day of the surprise attack that signified the United States entry in World War II. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits from Japanese airplanes, causing the USS Oklahoma to capsize, the Defense Dept. recounted.

For nearly three years, Navy personnel worked to recover the bodies of the people who died that day and they were interred in the Halawa and Nu-uanu Cemetaries. In October 1949, the Barber brothers and hundreds of other sailors were classified as non-recoverable.

However, in 2015, the DPAA exhumed the USS Oklahoma crew to try again to identify them. The Barber brothers’ identities were confirmed in June 2020, the agency reported.

Their names are recorded at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, along with others who went missing in WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to them to note they have been accounted for.

The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for. (Dept. of Defense)

The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for. (Dept. of Defense)

The Dept. of Defense announced Wednesday that three brothers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack have been accounted for. (Dept. of Defense)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.