3 teens arrested in Janesville in connection to allegedly stolen vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested three teenagers in Janesville Tuesday night after a concerned citizen noticed a suspicious vehicle in the city.

According to the Janesville Police Department, an individual noticed the vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Linn Street, wrote down the license plate number and reported it to police.

The Janesville Police Department noted the vehicle was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie, then patrol and bike officers responded to the scene.

The occupants of the car had abandoned it and allegedly ran away on foot. Police continued, saying witnesses were able to give police an updated location on the suspects.

Bike patrol officers later found the three suspects running near Racine Street and Park Street. Janesville PD was able to take the three suspects into custody, though the driver of the stolen car has not been found yet.

Janesville PD arrested two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl, who are all charged with alleged resisting/obstructing an officer and passenger in a stolen automobile.

