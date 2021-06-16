68-year-old, 6-month-old dead after Dodge Co. multi-vehicle crash

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 68-year-old and 6-month-old have died Tuesday and many others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on STH 33 with Breezy Point Road in the Township of Trenton Tuesday evening, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

The sheriff’s initial investigation shows that around 4 p.m., a Nissan was turning left. A Hyundai stopped behind the Nissan and a Ford Transit Van approached the Hyundai.

The Ford Transit Van struck the rear end of the Hyundai forcing the Hyundai to collide with the Nissan, according to Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

The 68-year-old passenger and 6-month-old passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 36-year-old Hyundai passenger sustained injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital but was transferred to UW Madison by Flight for Life helicopter. The 63-year-old Hyundai driver sustained injuries and was transported to Waupun Hospital, a release said.

The sheriff’s office reported that the Nissan driver and Ford Transit Van driver both sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

STH 33 was closed for over 3 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Fire Departments, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Lifestar and LifeNet EMS, Flight for Life, DCERT and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain all assisted the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

