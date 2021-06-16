Advertisement

Tracking a complex of strong storms Thursday night

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for severe storms and heavy rainfall Thursday evening - Thursday night.
By James Parish
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT DAY WEATHER. A complex of strong storms is expected to impact the area Thursday evening through Thursday night. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall.

First Alert Weather Day - Thursday
First Alert Weather Day - Thursday(NBC15)

Much of the area will be under a SLIGHT THREAT of severe weather Thursday evening into Thursday night. A SLIGHT THREAT is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so only a few strong to severe storms are expected. Widespread and significant is not expected Thursday evening into Thursday night. With a complex or line of storms expected, the main threats with the strongest storms will be damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat will likely remain very low, but it is not zero.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Thursday
Severe Weather Threat Map - Thursday(NBC15)
Severe Weather Threat Maps - Thursday
Severe Weather Threat Maps - Thursday(NBC15)

It is not going to be storming across southern all day on Thursday. The chance of rain and the threat of storms probably won’t start to increase for much of the area until well after 4 p.m. The first half of Thursday is going to be hot, dry and windy. High temperatures will be on either side of 90 degrees. Expect the dew point temperature to increase throughout the day. The dew point temperature will be in the 40s Thursday morning and in the lower 60s by late Thursday afternoon or evening, so you’ll be feeling the humidity more by the end of the day. The wind will be out of the south at 10-15 mph Thursday afternoon. The strong south wind will bring in hotter and more humid air.

Thursday's Planner - Hot with increasing humidity before the storms
Thursday's Planner - Hot with increasing humidity before the storms(NBC15)

Thunderstorms will start to develop across southern Minnesota or northern Iowa later Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms will continue to grow in coverage and intensity as they approach southern Wisconsin. Much of the area may not see rain and/or storms until after 8 p.m. on Thursday. The storms will likely start to weaken as they move further east or southeast across the late Thursday night into Friday morning. There are still some questions on how far east/southeast the threat of severe weather will continue Thursday night. Where the storms develop Thursday afternoon/evening will determine where the storms will track.

Future Radar - Thursday 6PM
Future Radar - Thursday 6PM(NBC15)
Future Radar Thursday 10PM
Future Radar Thursday 10PM(NBC15)
Future Radar Friday 12AM
Future Radar Friday 12AM(NBC15)

Heavy rainfall could also be a threat with the rain and storms Thursday evening into Friday morning, so these storms should put a dent in the drought and rainfall deficit. Widespread rainfall totals will likely be between 0.5 to 1.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Rainfall Forecast Thursday - Friday
Rainfall Forecast Thursday - Friday(NBC15)

Much of the rain and storms will be gone by the time you wake up on Friday. Overall, Friday will be a very warm, if not hot, and dry day. With a cold front moving through the area, humidity levels will likely be dropping throughout the day on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The first half of Father’s Day weekend will be the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities with dad. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday’s rain and storm chances continue to increase, especially for the second half of the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Father's Day Weekend Forecast
Father's Day Weekend Forecast(NBC15)

More rain and storms will be possible early next week, too. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

