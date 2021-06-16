Advertisement

Ashland main street store gets a major update after winning contest

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Moores on Main in downtown Ashland just unveiled a major update Wednesday morning following it’s win of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s sixth annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The family-owned clothing store received $10,000 from WEDC to revamp the business in addition to design and marketing assistance.

WEDC’s mission is to give support for downtown community development by providing services and tools for businesses and property owners. The organization has so far resulted in the creation of more than 2,800 new businesses and 15,000 new jobs in Wisconsin.

Since early 2021 WEDC’s Wisconsin Main Street staff has been working with Moores to design improvements that will welcome customers and improve the shopping experience, including renovations such as updated fitting rooms, new lighting and enhanced checkout counters.

“Small businesses like Moores on Main are key drivers of Wisconsin’s economy,” says Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who attended today’s ribbon cutting with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “These design improvements won’t just benefit Moores on Main but will also support other downtown businesses that serve the customers the shop brings in.”

The renovations took place over a 48-hour period and the look was officially unveiled this morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We are so appreciative to our family, friends, amazing staff, our many customers, the city, the state and the entire community who have supported us in the past and present, especially during our renovation,” says Wendy Moore. “We look forward to continuing to serve you here on Historic Main Street at Moores On Main.”

