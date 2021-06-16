Burning ban issued in Whitewater until further notice

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Whitewater issued a burn ban on Wednesday until further notice.

The city cited warm weather and inadequate rainfall for Wisconsin’s severe drought conditions, drying out vegetation and increasing the risk for a fire.

City officials noted they have suspended the issuance of burn permits and burning organic yard waste, bonfires and campfires are all prohibited.

Grilling and open flames are only allowed to be used for cooking purposes. The City also urged residents to dispose of any ashes properly and not to leave them unattended.

Anyone who violates the burning ban could be issued a fine, penalty or cost related to prosecution, officials warned.

