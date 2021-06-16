Advertisement

Crash on I-39 results in lane closures

Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Police reported at 2:46 p.m. that just northbound lanes were closed, but around 3:47 p.m. lanes were reopened leaving only the left north and southbound lanes closed.

A crash Wednesday afternoon on I-39 northbound has shut down lanes and resulted in a traffic backup.

The crash occurred at 1:46 p.m. on I-39 northbound near US 51 northbound.

All lanes of traffic on I--39/90 northbound near US 51 northbound are closed due to the accident according the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A dispatcher for Dane County stated there are injuries reported though no specifics have been provided. Dispatch did not have information regarding the number of cars involved in the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department in currently responding to the scene.

