A Dane County Park’s solar-power gear is up and running

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park is the first park in the area to power its campground with solar energy.

Over 400 panels now soak up the sun at the campground, already supplying campers and staff with 90% of the power the site uses. The panels sit atop the Lussier Family Heritage Center, behind the showers and compose the roof of two solar shelters.

All those panels feed into the campground’s grid, which campers tap into when they plug in anything from a phone to an RV.

For the Dane County Parks staff, this park made the most sense because of space.

“We picked William G. Lunney because of how much open space it has here,” said Lael Pascual, the manager of the Lussier Family Heritage Center. “As far as a campground that could maximize sunlight, it was a perfect choice.”

While the solar panels are working and supplying energy, the project isn’t finished.

The solar shelters will be paved later this summer, making them rest areas for bikers and a shaded area for picnics. In 2022, it will also be possible to reserve a solar shelter for an event on the heritage center website.

