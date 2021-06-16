Advertisement

A Dane County Park’s solar-power gear is up and running

Details on the solar-powered campground.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park is the first park in the area to power its campground with solar energy.

Over 400 panels now soak up the sun at the campground, already supplying campers and staff with 90% of the power the site uses. The panels sit atop the Lussier Family Heritage Center, behind the showers and compose the roof of two solar shelters.

All those panels feed into the campground’s grid, which campers tap into when they plug in anything from a phone to an RV.

For the Dane County Parks staff, this park made the most sense because of space.

“We picked William G. Lunney because of how much open space it has here,” said Lael Pascual, the manager of the Lussier Family Heritage Center. “As far as a campground that could maximize sunlight, it was a perfect choice.”

While the solar panels are working and supplying energy, the project isn’t finished.

The solar shelters will be paved later this summer, making them rest areas for bikers and a shaded area for picnics. In 2022, it will also be possible to reserve a solar shelter for an event on the heritage center website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville volunteer Sal Perce (center) takes a photo with...
Volunteers return to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville
Juneteenth now a federal holiday
Juneteenth now a federal holiday
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Congress is working on a third coronavirus relief bill
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Screening for colon cancer is an extremely important method of prevention.
UW researchers work to improve rural colorectal cancer screenings
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy