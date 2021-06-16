Advertisement

Durant’s sensational performance sends Nets to 3-2 lead

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24)...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the best performances in postseason history, sending the Brooklyn Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

With James Harden returning but delivering little offense and Kyrie Irving out, Durant played all 48 minutes and shot 16 for 23 from the field. He scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP became the first player in NBA history to have at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game.

