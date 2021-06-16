Advertisement

First Alert Day Issued Thursday For Storms

Much needed rainfall comes with a price.
Showers and storms could be on the strong to severe side Thursday afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms could be on the strong to severe side Thursday afternoon and evening.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful first half of the week gives way to changes for the end of the week. Confidence has increased regarding the potential for strong to severe storms late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. This has prompted a “First Alert Weather Day” Thursday. A line of storms is projected to approach southern Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday. These storms will then linger into the early morning hours on Friday. This line of storms has the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the potential of some strong and severe storms developing Thursday afternoon and...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Right now the best chance of severe weather will be west of Madison and into southwestern Wisconsin. This is where scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Isolated strong to severe storms are still possible Madison and points westward. The main threats right now include wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Frequent cloud to ground lightning and torrential rainfall will also be possible.

Enjoy Wednesday, because storms return Thursday. It could come in the form of two lines of storms by the evening and overnight hours. These storms also have the chance to be on the strong to severe side.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday
First Alert - Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Hottest starts to June - Madison
Hottest start to June on record
Lower humidity levels are expected this week. High temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.
Pleasant Conditions Over the Next Several Days