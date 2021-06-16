First Alert Day Issued Thursday For Storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful first half of the week gives way to changes for the end of the week. Confidence has increased regarding the potential for strong to severe storms late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. This has prompted a “First Alert Weather Day” Thursday. A line of storms is projected to approach southern Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday. These storms will then linger into the early morning hours on Friday. This line of storms has the potential to be on the strong to severe side.

FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the potential of some strong and severe storms developing Thursday afternoon and... Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Right now the best chance of severe weather will be west of Madison and into southwestern Wisconsin. This is where scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Isolated strong to severe storms are still possible Madison and points westward. The main threats right now include wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Frequent cloud to ground lightning and torrential rainfall will also be possible.

Enjoy Wednesday, because storms return Thursday. It could come in the form of two lines of storms by the evening and overnight hours. These storms also have the chance to be on the strong to severe side. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

