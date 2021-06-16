First Alert Weather Day Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms in the evening. Low pressure and its associated cold front will move toward the state of Wisconsin from the Plains today.

This low will begin to interact with low-level moisture which will be building in over the next 48 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon to the west, and head into southern Wisconsin during the evening.

Strong wind and heavy rain are possible with the storms. For today, pleasant conditions are anticipated with sunshine, mild temperatures, light wind and low humidity.

It will turn warmer and morning humid for tomorrow and Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening. Much of southern Wisconsin is under a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms. (wmtv weather)

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High 81. Wind: East 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms late. High 90.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 89.

