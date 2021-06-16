Janesville PD: Three teens are in custody in connection to a stolen vehicle

Advertisement

By Slone Salerno
Updated: 13 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly being involved in stealing a vehicle, according to The Janesville Police Department.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 100 block of Linn St.

After reporting the license plate, police learned the vehicle is reported stolen from the City of Sun Prairie.

Janesville PD says when officers arrived, the suspects ran away. Police eventually found and arrested the teens in the area of Racine St. and Park St.

Those in custody are a 17-year-old male of Janesville, 17-year-old male of Madison, and a 16-year-old female of Janesville. None of their names were released.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has not yet been found.

