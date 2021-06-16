At least one injured after crash on US 151 southbound at I-90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person is injured Tuesday night after a crash on US 151 southbound at I-90.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on US 151 near I-39/90/94 in Madison.

A dispatcher said at least one person is injured and the two right lanes of the highway were closed. Dispatch did not have information on how many cars were involved. Both lanes opened back up around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and EMS and the Wisconsin State Patrol were all responding.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated the incident would last about two hours.

