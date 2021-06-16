Madison reflects on historic “Butter Fire” drawing similarities to Rockton fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A burning chemical plant in Rockton, IL dug up memories of Madison’s historic “Butter Fire” that engulfed a warehouse building 30 years ago.

The Central Storage and Warehouse building on Cottage Grove road went up in flames on Madison’s East side on May 3, 1991.

Branda Bredesen was 16 years old glued to her television watching her father, a Madison firefighter, battle the “Butter Fire.”

“All I could see was massive flames and smoke. Part of the structure had fallen, the whole scene went black,” Bredesen said. “To see my father in the midst of it. It was like ‘okay dad do your job, but still stay safe.’”

The 500,000 square foot site stored meat, cheese and 20 million pounds of butter.

“My father was telling me how much that butter ran down the corner of the street. He would literally come home and smell like burnt butter,” Bredesen said.

Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis was one of many firefighters trudging through a flood of butter three decades ago.

“We had a lot of food product and food fat that was burning,” he said.

That added fuel to the fire.

Davis said letting it burn was the best option to protect the environment.

“The delicate environmental waterway is right there and to get the byproducts of the burning materials out into the environment like that is very challenging,” he said.

Similar to the Rockton fire, authorities evacuated about 3,000 people within a half mile radius because chemicals became a potential threat.

“That threat to the anhydrous ammonia. Had that released or exploded, there would have been bigger issues for the city than just the building fire,” Davis said.

It took a week for crews to put out the fire completely.

Millions of dollars were lost in produce, but no lives were lost as firefighters battled the “Butter Fire.”

