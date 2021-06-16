Advertisement

Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee...
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 to finish a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season.

Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds. Mahle allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings. Lucas Sims got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's...
Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks
Middleton’s Beckman, Edgewood’s Arndt, Lancaster’s Kirsch all win state golf titles
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Giannis Antetokounmpo earns fifth-career All-NBA Selection