Middleton’s Beckman, Edgewood’s Arndt, Lancaster’s Kirsch all win state golf titles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As WIAA State Boys Golf wrapped up on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells a trio of golfers from southern Wisconsin won the state title in their respective divisions.
Middleton’s Jacob Beckman won the division 1 title finishing four-under, Edgewood’s Ethan Arndt took first in division 2 with a score of +3 and Noah Kirsch finished three-over in division three to claim the first individual state championship in Lancaster boys golf history.
As a team, Middleton finished third shooting +42 over two days while Edgewood won its fourth straight state championship with a score of +61. Kohler won in division 3 at +83 while Minteral Point placed third at +124 and Fennimore finished seventh at +202.
Max Burd of Waunakee tied for fifth in division one shooting +4 in state while Arndt’s teammate, Al Deang tied for third in division 2 at +8.
