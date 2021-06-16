Advertisement

Middleton’s Beckman, Edgewood’s Arndt, Lancaster’s Kirsch all win state golf titles

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As WIAA State Boys Golf wrapped up on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells a trio of golfers from southern Wisconsin won the state title in their respective divisions.

Middleton’s Jacob Beckman won the division 1 title finishing four-under, Edgewood’s Ethan Arndt took first in division 2 with a score of +3 and Noah Kirsch finished three-over in division three to claim the first individual state championship in Lancaster boys golf history.

As a team, Middleton finished third shooting +42 over two days while Edgewood won its fourth straight state championship with a score of +61. Kohler won in division 3 at +83 while Minteral Point placed third at +124 and Fennimore finished seventh at +202.

Max Burd of Waunakee tied for fifth in division one shooting +4 in state while Arndt’s teammate, Al Deang tied for third in division 2 at +8.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Giannis Antetokounmpo earns fifth-career All-NBA Selection
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday Named All-Defense First Team