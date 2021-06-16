Middleton’s Beckman, Edgewood’s Arndt, Lancaster’s Kirsch all win state golf titles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As WIAA State Boys Golf wrapped up on Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells a trio of golfers from southern Wisconsin won the state title in their respective divisions.

Middleton’s Jacob Beckman won the division 1 title finishing four-under, Edgewood’s Ethan Arndt took first in division 2 with a score of +3 and Noah Kirsch finished three-over in division three to claim the first individual state championship in Lancaster boys golf history.

In D2 @wiaawistate boys golf, for just the third time in WIAA state history your first-time defending champs @EHS_boysgolf @GCAOWI @Wisdotgolf pic.twitter.com/kIQfiBeDUA — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) June 15, 2021

As a team, Middleton finished third shooting +42 over two days while Edgewood won its fourth straight state championship with a score of +61. Kohler won in division 3 at +83 while Minteral Point placed third at +124 and Fennimore finished seventh at +202.

Max Burd of Waunakee tied for fifth in division one shooting +4 in state while Arndt’s teammate, Al Deang tied for third in division 2 at +8.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.