MPD: Residence and vehicle hit by bullets near Owl Creek Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a residence and vehicle were hit by bullets Tuesday night.

MPD says around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings, plus a residence and vehicle hit by gunfire.

There have been no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com

