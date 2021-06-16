Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, his first action since leaving with a hamstring injury less than a minute into the series opener.

The Nets upgraded the All-Star guard’s status to available about 45 minutes before the game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden’s availability is a huge boost for the Nets, who are without Kyrie Irving after he sprained his right ankle in the Bucks’ victory Sunday that tied the series.

Harden left 43 seconds into Game 1 with what the Nets called right hamstring tightness.

