Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run up-court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 105-91. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, his first action since leaving with a hamstring injury less than a minute into the series opener.

The Nets upgraded the All-Star guard’s status to available about 45 minutes before the game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden’s availability is a huge boost for the Nets, who are without Kyrie Irving after he sprained his right ankle in the Bucks’ victory Sunday that tied the series.

Harden left 43 seconds into Game 1 with what the Nets called right hamstring tightness.

