Platteville PD resumes giving trading cards to kids thanks to donation

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Police Department will once again be able to give out baseball cards to children this summer thanks to a donation.

The department explained in a Facebook post that it has given out trading cards to kids each summer as a way to interact with Platteville youth.

Platteville PD had to stop this tradition in recent years due to the skyrocketing price of sport trading cards, as well as cards being hard to find. A May report from eBay found that the trading card categories grew by 142% in 2020.

The University of Wisconsin- Platteville Criminal Justice Living Learning Community donated a “HUGE” box of cards for the department to give out on Tuesday so the department could carry out their tradition.

The department thanked professor Nathan Forrest for the donation and stated anyone from the community who is interested can ask an officer for a set of cards.

