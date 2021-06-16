Advertisement

Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's...
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds broke open a scoreless game in the 10th inning without the benefit of a hit and held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

Brett Anderson worked seven innings of one-hit ball for Milwaukee and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter, but it all fell apart for Brad Boxberger in the 10th. Boxberger hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch and walked Joey Votto to load the bases.

Then he hit Eugenio Suárez with a pitch to score Nick Castellanos, who started the inning at second base. Stephenson scored on a sacrifice fly.

Cincinnati also was outstanding on the mound. Luis Castillo allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings, and four relievers completed the four-hitter.

