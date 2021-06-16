Advertisement

Sun Prairie EMS awarded grant, will provide free in-home health visits

(Source: Gray Media)
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 5 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services Department has been awarded a $200,000 grant to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing paramedics to provide free in-home health visits.

With the grant, paramedics will be able to visit Sun Prairie and the Town of Bristol residents to monitor health, assist with prescribed treatment regimens and provide education on how to reduce impacts of COVID-19 in the community.

A release said the EMS program can help people who:

  • Have contracted the virus and need in-home medical support during recovery.
  • Are hesitant about getting vaccinated and would like education about their situation.
  • May have lost their insurance and are unable to get healthcare access via the EMS system.
  • Have no transportation to a doctor or clinic and require medical care.
  • Cannot go to the doctor during business hours and need medical care on their own schedule.
  • Are affected by the digital divide and can’t participate in telehealth.

Sun Prairie EMS said being diagnosed with COVID-19 and the collateral damages from the pandemic - housing/food insecurity, isolation, physical/mental health, etc - can be particularly challenging for those without strong social support networks, digital communication tools or access to healthcare.

“Paramedics have traditionally focused on emergency care,” Dr. Manish Shah, professor at the UW Department of Emergency Medicine said. “However, their clinical training, advanced skills, 24/7 availability and community focus position them perfectly to also take on public health duties.”

Sun Prairie EMS said it accepts people and families into the program by referral via its partnerships with hospital discharge planners and community service groups.

EMS also accepts referrals from concerned family and friends, physicians and self-referrals.

Participants will self-certify that their household income meets program requirements:

Household SizeHousehold IncomeHousehold SizeHousehold Income
1 PersonLess than $54,9505 PeopleLess than $84,900
2 PeopleLess than $62,8006 PeopleLess than $91,100
3 PeopleLess than $70,6507 PeopleLess than $97,350
4 PeopleLess than $78,5008 PeopleLess than $103,650

The program runs from late June 2021 through the end of March 2022.

For more information, to make a referral or to inquire about participating in the EMS Outreach program, contact Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services at EMS@cityofsunprairie.com or call them at (608) 837-3604.

