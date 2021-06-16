WILL calls on Sun Prairie Area School District to nix use of affinity groups

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law group is calling on Sun Prairie Area School District to abandon the use of affinity groups Wednesday as the district plans to host a series of events using the groups.

The district is host a series of events, “Sun Prairie Community Conversations on Race, Equity, and Inclusion,” with the goal of advancing racial justice and equity.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues that by using affinity groups for the events, or by dividing events by the race attendees identify as, “employs racial segregation.”

Experts have explained that affinity groups are meant to bring people together with the same backgrounds or interests to discuss different opinions.

WILL listed the events as read by the sign up sheet:

East Asian Affinity Group- June 21, 7-9 p.m.

Asian Affinity Group- June 22, 5-7 p.m.

White Affinity Group- June 23, 5-7 p.m.

Black Affinity Group- June 23, 5-7 p.m.

Latinx Affinity Group- June 28, 5-7 p.m.

Multiracial Group (all are welcome to participate in this conversation)- June 30, 5-7 p.m.

WILL adds that they sent a similar letter to the Madison Metropolitan School District to stop using affinity groups, to which they say the district apologized. They asked SPASD superintendent Dr. Brad Saron and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser to do the same.

NBC15 has reached out to the SPASD for comment, but have not heard back yet.

