Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would set a statewide use of force policy for police in Wisconsin, and offer protections for officers who report abuses, has been pulled from the state Assembly agenda.

It was skipped Wednesday despite winning broad bipartisan support in the Senate last week.

Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke says the measure was skipped due to concerns raised by the Milwaukee police union. Steineke says he’s confident it will be voted on at a later date.

Other bills passed by the Assembly would ban the use of chokeholds and require the reporting of incidents when force was used.

