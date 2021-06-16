Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly voting on local redistricting delay

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Redistricting of local political boundary lines would be delayed a year or more under a bill in the Wisconsin Assembly backed by Republicans and local governments.

Under the bill up for Assembly approval Wednesday, county board and local aldermanic districts would remain the same next year rather than be redrawn based on the 2020 census, as current law requires.

The bill would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts, which must be redrawn before the 2022 election.

Bill bakers say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Key Wisconsin policing use of force bill in jeopardy
COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin bill forbids requiring proof of COVID vaccination
WI Assembly passes bill banning transgender athletes in high school, collegiate sports
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on transgender sports bans