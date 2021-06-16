Advertisement

Wisconsin bill forbids requiring proof of COVID vaccination

Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit businesses, colleges and universities, governments and anyone else in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The measure banning so-called vaccine passports must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Evers has signaled that he will veto the bill.

The Assembly passed it on a 60-37 vote with all Republicans and Democratic Rep. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez voting for it.

