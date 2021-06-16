Advertisement

Wisconsin justices order new trial in brother-in-law’s death

By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided state Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of killing his brother-in-law after he allegedly discovered child pornography on his computer.

A jury in Walworth County convicted Alan Johnson in 2017 of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Ken Myszkewicz.

Johnson argued that Myszkewicz attacked him moments after he found the pornography on his computer and the jury should have been instructed on self-defense doctrines.

The Supreme Court sided with Johnson in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday and remanded the case for a new trial.

