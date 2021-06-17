Advertisement

An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship

NBC15 Sports Director Mike “Jocko” Jacques had quite a week “driving” it home to the viewers
By NBC15 Sports Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An amazing week at the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge was capped off by Madison native Jerry Kelly winning for the second straight time.

Besides it being a wonderful week for Kelly, our Sports Director Mike Jacques had quite a week himself.

On Monday of tournament week, Jocko was reporting “live” from the golf course when Tournament Host, PGA Tour Player, and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker decided to make a surprise guest appearance and it turned into a great interview.

Wednesday, Jocko got to play in the Pro-Am with golf legend Ernie Els and not only did Jocko make a 50-foot with the camera rolling but his team that included Jack Salzwedel, the American Family Insurance Chair and CEO, won the Pro-Am!

Speaking of Salzwedel, Jocko did a great story on Jack and his final year as CEO at the Am Fam Championship, a tournament he helped get off the ground with Stricker.

And last but not least, Jocko had an exclusive one-on-one with Kelly right after he won the tournament.

All and all a great week of golf and raising money for charity at the American Family Insurance Championship.

We know Jocko can’t wait for next year!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee...
Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's...
Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks