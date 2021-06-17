An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An amazing week at the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge was capped off by Madison native Jerry Kelly winning for the second straight time.

Besides it being a wonderful week for Kelly, our Sports Director Mike Jacques had quite a week himself.

On Monday of tournament week, Jocko was reporting “live” from the golf course when Tournament Host, PGA Tour Player, and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker decided to make a surprise guest appearance and it turned into a great interview.

Wednesday, Jocko got to play in the Pro-Am with golf legend Ernie Els and not only did Jocko make a 50-foot with the camera rolling but his team that included Jack Salzwedel, the American Family Insurance Chair and CEO, won the Pro-Am!

Speaking of Salzwedel, Jocko did a great story on Jack and his final year as CEO at the Am Fam Championship, a tournament he helped get off the ground with Stricker.

And last but not least, Jocko had an exclusive one-on-one with Kelly right after he won the tournament.

All and all a great week of golf and raising money for charity at the American Family Insurance Championship.

We know Jocko can’t wait for next year!

