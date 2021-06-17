Escaped Oshkosh sex offender arrested at Las Vegas casino

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a convicted sex offender who escaped from an Wisconsin transitional living facility stretched nearly 2,000 miles this week - all the way to Nevada.

U.S. Marshals found Lloyd Pitzen at a casino in Las Vegas on Friday after more than a year on the run. Back in December 2019, he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and fled from the transitional housing facility, in the 1100 block of Jefferson St., in Oshkosh. He was moved there after being released from prison in October of that year.

In 1982, Pitzen was convicted on four counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault. Three of his victims were adults, while the fourth person was a 15-year-old girl, according to prosecutors, who explained he had snuck into their bedrooms while the victims were sleeping.

He is currently being held in the Clark Co. (Nev.) Detention Facility and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin. He is expected to face charges of tampering with a GPD tracking device and a sex offender registry violation.

Pitizen’s flight is not the first time he has escaped a transitional home, nor is it the first time he fled to Nevada. In 2015, he cut off his monitoring bracelet and walked away from a Wauwatosa facility. That time, too, authorities caught up with him in Nevada.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.